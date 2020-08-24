Coalition seeks policy change with foster school children

FILE – In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the state capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The former West Virginia public health leader forced out by the governor says decades-old computer systems and cuts to staff over a period of years had made a challenging job even harder during a once-in-a-century pandemic. Republican Gov. Jim Justice demanded Dr. Cathy Slemp’s resignation on June 24. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coalition representing several groups has asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to change a policy that doesn’t allow foster parents to decide how children attend school during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the WV United Coalition wrote to Justice this week.

Advocates says foster parents are putting their families at risk and should be able to make the decision.

Current policy calls for a multidisciplinary team that includes case workers, foster parents and sometimes biological parents to decide.

A state spokeswoman says the different voices are needed to make a decision in the child’s best interest.