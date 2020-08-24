Coalition seeks policy change with foster school children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coalition representing several groups has asked West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to change a policy that doesn’t allow foster parents to decide how children attend school during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the WV United Coalition wrote to Justice this week.
Advocates says foster parents are putting their families at risk and should be able to make the decision.
Current policy calls for a multidisciplinary team that includes case workers, foster parents and sometimes biological parents to decide.
A state spokeswoman says the different voices are needed to make a decision in the child’s best interest.
