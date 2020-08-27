DeWine issuing order setting up weekly COVID-19 reporting system in schools

Back To School

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he will be issuing an order for schools to set up a COVID-19 reporting system 

According to DeWine, the order will require schools to establish a reporting for parents to report coronavirus cases.  

DeWine says that once a school learns of a student or staff member testing positive, it must report the case to the local health department as soon as possible.  

“Schools should make information about a positive case publicly available and should notify parents/guardians in writing about the case and include as much information as possible without disclosing protected health information,” said DeWine during his Thursday briefing.  

The local health department will then notify the Ohio Department of Health on a weekly basis about the newly reported cases in schools, as well as the cumulative case data for students and teachers. 

DeWine says prompt reporting will help prevent potential further spread among students and staff.

“But remember: just because there is a case at a school, it doesn’t mean the school has done anything wrong. The spread you see in the community will be reflected in the schools,” said DeWine.

The date will be posted every Wednesday at coronavirus.ohio.gov

