DeWine: Mask mandate for K-12 students in Ohio will be signed Thursday

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine says he will be signing a mask mandate, Thursday, for all K-12 students in Ohio. 

DeWine originally made the announcement during a briefing Aug. 4 that he would be signing the Ohio Department of Health the order mandating mask wearing for students in K-12 under the guidance of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

During Thursday’s COVID-19 update, DeWine mentioned that several educators had asked him when the mask mandate would be issued, and he responded that it would be coming that day.  

Ohio’s mask mandate had previously only applied to children 10 years of age and older.

Exceptions to the mask mandate include:

  • children under the age of 2
  • children who cannot remove a face covering without assistance
  • children with significant behavioral/psychological issue undergoing treatment that is exacerbated specifically by the use of a facial covering
  • children living with severe autism or with extreme developmental delay who may become agitated or anxious wearing a mask
  • children with facial deformity that causes airway obstruction

DeWine said Ohio is working with FEMA to distribute 2 million masks to schools for use by students and staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter