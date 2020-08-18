Game On! Governor DeWine gives green light to high school fall contact sports

Back To School

High school contact sports will be played this fall after DeWine gave the go-ahead on Tuesday

by: Josh Frketic

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that high school fall contact sports can go on as scheduled, without coronavirus testing, including the new six-game high school football regular season.

“One hope is that the desire to have a season will inspire our young people, our student athletes, twenty-four seven, to be as careful as they can,” says DeWine.

An order will be released Wednesday with specific details.

Governor DeWine said that no spectators will be allowed other than close family members student-athletes.

Band members and cheerleaders will also be allowed to have close family members in attendance as well.

Fall contact sports in Ohio include football, soccer and field hockey.

Contact sports teams have been able to practice and have intra-squad scrimmages. Now, teams will be able to play opposing teams in contact sports.

One sticking point to the process was the mandate by the Ohio Department of Health requiring coronavirus testing for contact sports in order to play opposing teams.

The OHSAA released the six-game plan with extended postseason play just over a week ago.

The soccer and field hockey seasons are set to begin August 21, with the football season starting the week of August 24.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter