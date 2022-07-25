ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Families planning to do their back to school shopping are marking their calendars.



August 5, 6 and 7 is tax-free weekend in Ohio.



At the Ohio Valley Mall, whether it’s clothing or school supplies, they’ve got you covered.

“Clothing seventy-five dollars or less, every article of clothing seventy-five dollars or less or any school supply twenty dollars or less is tax free, the entire weekend. We do a lot of back to school events around this and people in the Ohio Valley seem to kick off their back to school shopping this weekend.” Candi Noble-Greathouse, Ohio Valley Mall Marketing Manager

The mall is also hosting their back to school fashion show and their teacher appreciation day that weekend.