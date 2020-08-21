Gov. Justice changes the face-covering protocol in WV schools

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his Friday COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced a change to the face-covering protocol in schools.

The new protocol will require face coverings for students in grades 3 and above in various settings

Gov. Justice says this will be for any counties in green, yellow and orange on the color coding map.

If any county is in red, they will not be attending school.

On how face coverings will be enforced in schools, State Superintendent Clayton Burch said they will rely on teachers and administrators to enforce students wearing face coverings.

Gov. Justice touted that WV was once the worst rated states for reproduction value.

According to RT.Live the reproduction score is a key measure of how fast the virus is growing. It’s the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person.

West Virginia is currently 6th in the U.S with its reproduction score at .89.

