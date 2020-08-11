Gov. Justice considering mandatory testing for all students

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Mountain State may require COVID-19 testing for all students, including K through 12, before returning to the classroom this fall.

West Virginia is already ordering all public college students to be tested for the coronavirus.

With nearly 100-thousand new virus cases among children nationwide, Governor Jim Justice says mandatory testing for all students in the state may be the next step.

We have a little bit of time here with regard to the September 8th date, so that discussion is ongoing. We’re looking at testing with regard to K through 12. We have not made any decisions on that. As we move forward we’ll make that information available to everyone

Bill Crouch- WV Secretary of Health & Human Resources

Students are set to return to school on September 8th.


The governor says if changes are necessary, he will let the public know by the first of the month.


WTRF 7News Twitter