Gov. Justice: No in-person classes for counties in “Orange” advisory on the WV county alert system map

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that counties that are currently in “orange” advisory on the West Virginia county alert system map will now have in school classes moved to online.

This goes into effect immediately but this only matters for the weekly map that is released on Saturday at 5 PM.

Schools will not be able to go back to in person classes until their county moves into the “Yellow” or “Green” advisory.

Originally, Gov. Justice stated that those in the “Red” advisory would not be able to attend in school education.

Those in “Orange” would originally have sports effected, with in person classes still allowed.

Currently, West Virginia has 10 counties in the “Orange” advisory and 1 in the “Red.”

Those in the “Orange” are: Calhoun, Putam, Kanawha, Fayette, Wayne, Boone, Logan, Mingo, Monroe, and Pocahontas.

The only county in “Red” is Monongalia.

In the Northern Panhandle, three counties are in “Yellow.”

Those include: Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties.

Gov. Justice also said his team will look at using the WV county alert system map not only for school and sports but for an economic and travel standpoint

Gov. Justice said there will be additional guidelines announced later today.

Gov. Justice is currently holding his COVID-19 briefing, please refresh for updates

Click here to watch the briefing

