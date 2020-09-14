Gov Justice recommends testing everyone on WVU campus; quarantine those that are positive

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was asked why WVU football could play this weekend in Monongalia County while high school athletes were told to stay home.

“It’s a fair question and a concern,” said Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice stated that WVU has been testing non stop and they have a medical school on campus, as to potential reasons why WVU football could play this past weekend.

There is a meeting planned at 5 PM with Gov. Justice and his advisors on new potential guidelines that could be made in West Virginia and the color-coding WV DHHR county alert system.

Gov. Justice made some recommendations of how Monongalia could get out of the “red” advisory.

He recommended that every single person that comes on to WVU campus should be tested and if you should test positive you would be quarantined in a building on campus.

This would allow WVU to be counted as one single identity and could cause Monongalia Counties numbers to decrease.

7News will have updates of the meeting when they are released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter