Gov Justice recommends testing everyone on WVU campus; quarantine those that are positive

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- During his COVID-19 briefing, West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, was asked why WVU football could play this weekend in Monongalia County while high school athletes were told to stay home.

“It’s a fair question and a concern,” said Gov. Justice

Gov. Justice stated that WVU has been testing non stop and they have a medical school on campus, as to potential reasons why WVU football could play this past weekend.

There is a meeting planned at 5 PM with Gov. Justice and his advisors on new potential guidelines that could be made in West Virginia and the color-coding WV DHHR county alert system.

Gov. Justice made some recommendations of how Monongalia could get out of the “red” advisory.

He recommended that every single person that comes on to WVU campus should be tested and if you should test positive you would be quarantined in a building on campus.

This would allow WVU to be counted as one single identity and could cause Monongalia Counties numbers to decrease.

7News will have updates of the meeting when they are released.