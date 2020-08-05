Gov. Justice says every child that needs a laptop or tablet to return to school will be provided one

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that schools would be going back in person on September 8 for 5 days a week.

There also will be a virtual learning option for parents that want to keep their children at home and with the virtual learning experience Gov. Justice said every child that needs a laptop or tablet to complete their education will receive one.

There was no information given, at this time, on how parents or guardians can submit for laptop/tablet if they should need one.

Gov. Justice announced the Kids Connect Initiative that will allow students to go to one of the 1,006 WV locations to access a WiFi access point to complete classes, submit homework , etc.

Gov. Justice said the plan to get the kids to these WiFi access points will be to buss them back and forth.

With the Kids Connect Initiative, schools must continue to provide support services to those choosing to have virtual learning.

The bus service will also be provided to students that need to get to and from sporting events, including band practice.