Gov. Justice says every child that needs a laptop or tablet to return to school will be provided one

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that schools would be going back in person on September 8 for 5 days a week.

There also will be a virtual learning option for parents that want to keep their children at home and with the virtual learning experience Gov. Justice said every child that needs a laptop or tablet to complete their education will receive one.

There was no information given, at this time, on how parents or guardians can submit for laptop/tablet if they should need one.

Gov. Justice announced the Kids Connect Initiative that will allow students to go to one of the 1,006 WV locations to access a WiFi access point to complete classes, submit homework , etc.

Gov. Justice said the plan to get the kids to these WiFi access points will be to buss them back and forth.

With the Kids Connect Initiative, schools must continue to provide support services to those choosing to have virtual learning.

The bus service will also be provided to students that need to get to and from sporting events, including band practice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter