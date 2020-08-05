Gov. Justice: Schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says schools can reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020.

Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, press conference.

“The situation is absolutely fluid. It moves. We have to change, we have to pivot,” Justice said.

Justice said there are methods for classes to be safe and they have local control and scientific methods.

“We will work to educate our kids whether it’s virtual or in-person.” Justice said.

Justice said to measure the safety of having in-person classes in a school, the state will implement a code system with green, yellow, orange and red levels. The levels will measure the pandemic’s effect on the county to decide if the schools can continue in person or need to move online.

This system will also affect sports. For example, a school in the red level will not be able to play in sports contests while they are in that level.

“We don’t play sports if the school is closed,” Justice said.

All counties will also be required to submit plans to the state by Aug. 14, 2020, on how they plan to move forward with the reopening, including how meals will be provided to students should the schools have to move online.

Justice says $6 million will be offered for kids to access broadband at colleges, libraries, and schools.