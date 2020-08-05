Gov. Justice: Schools will reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020

Back To School

by: Joey Stipek and Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says schools can reopen safely on Sept. 8, 2020.

Justice made the announcement during his Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, press conference.

“The situation is absolutely fluid. It moves. We have to change, we have to pivot,” Justice said.

Justice said there are methods for classes to be safe and they have local control and scientific methods.

“We will work to educate our kids whether it’s virtual or in-person.” Justice said.

Justice said to measure the safety of having in-person classes in a school, the state will implement a code system with green, yellow, orange and red levels. The levels will measure the pandemic’s effect on the county to decide if the schools can continue in person or need to move online.

This system will also affect sports. For example, a school in the red level will not be able to play in sports contests while they are in that level.

“We don’t play sports if the school is closed,” Justice said.

All counties will also be required to submit plans to the state by Aug. 14, 2020, on how they plan to move forward with the reopening, including how meals will be provided to students should the schools have to move online.

Justice says $6 million will be offered for kids to access broadband at colleges, libraries, and schools.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter