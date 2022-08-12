MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — As the lazy summer days are coming to a close, one thing is on parents’ minds: Back to school.

Getting our children on a routine again is an adjustment and even stressful, but don’t worry–experts have some helpful tips.

“It’s a great time to take those last couple weeks and get back on a great schedule for your family to alleviate some of that stress that can happen on the first couple days back to school.” Karen Klamut, assistant superintendent of Marshall County Schools

If we want our children to get on a routine, we must lead by example, not by barking orders, but by easing them into a new routine.

Experts say establishing new bedtime habits can help.

“Ease to them back into it over the next week, so that by the time they get to the first day of school they’re going to bed on more of a bedtime.” Karen Klamut, assistant superintendent of Marshall County Schools

Getting them into the groove of having homework again is also key. This doesn’t mean handing out at-home assignments, but at least encourage them to do some summer reading.

Getting your child all packed up and ready for school ahead of time is also important.

“To relieve some stress in the morning, get your child prepared as you can, whether it’s preparing their backpack, clothes for the week, all those little things can help relive the stress or anxiety.” Karen Klamut, assistant superintendent of Marshall County Schools

Experts say the sooner you get your child on a good routine, the better.

But for now, if your child is feeling anxious or excited, it seems like everyone can’t wait to welcome the kids back.