In-person classes delayed at two Brooke County schools after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A staff member from Brooke Intermediate North has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brooke County Schools said in a press release Saturday that contact tracing has been done and anyone who had contact with that person will be in quarantine and tested for Coronavirus.

In-person instruction will be delayed at Brooke Intermediate North and Brooke Middle School for at least one week.

Brooke County Schools said all other schools will begin the hybrid schedule on Tuesday, September 8.