Is your child going back to school? WV DHHR releases new map with “gold” advisory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Education released a new color-coded school alert system map.

The new map has the “gold” advisory color that was just added by the WV COVID-19 briefing team.

In the Northern Panhandle, Hancock, Brooke, and Ohio counties are in “yellow” advisory while Marshall County is in “green.”

With the updated map, Monongalia remains the only “red” county.

Currently, there are 5 counties in the new “gold” advisory, they are: Logan, Boone, Putnam, Mingo, and Fayette.

Besides Monongalia, only two other counties will have to move to remote learning and that’s Monroe and Kanawha counties.

The map again will be updated at Saturday at 5 PM.

The guidelines for the updated map are below and can be found here