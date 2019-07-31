AUGUST 14
Shenandoah
Tyler County Schools
AUGUST 15
Marshall County Schools
Meadowbrook
Ohio County Schools
Trinity High School
Warren High School
August 19
Barnesville
Caldwell
Weirton Madonna
August 20
Cambridge High School
Frontier High School
Martins Ferry Schools
St. Clairsville Schools
University High School
August 21
Bellaire City Schools
Buckeye Local Schools
Crestview Schools
Edison Local Schools
Indian Creek Schools
Linsly School
Shadyside Schools
Toronto City Schools
Union Local Schools
August 22
Bridgeport Schools
Brooke County Schools
Hancock County Schools
Fort Frye Schools
St. John Academy
August 23
Steubenville Catholic
August 26
Beaver Local Schools
East Liverpool Schools
Harrison Hills Schools
August 27
Conotton Valley
Switzerland of Ohio
August 28
Wellsville Schools
Wheeling Central
September 3
Wetzel County Schools
- It’s time to go back to school! Take a look at your back to school calendar
- Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
- Pit bull protects owner from venomous snake in Tennessee
- French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
- Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app