It’s time to go back to school! Take a look at your back to school calendar

Back To School

AUGUST 14

Shenandoah

Tyler County Schools

AUGUST 15

Marshall County Schools

Meadowbrook

Ohio County Schools

Trinity High School

Warren High School

August 19

Barnesville

Caldwell

Weirton Madonna

August 20

Cambridge High School

Frontier High School

Martins Ferry Schools

St. Clairsville Schools

University High School

August 21

Bellaire City Schools

Buckeye Local Schools

Crestview Schools

Edison Local Schools

Indian Creek Schools

Linsly School

Shadyside Schools

Toronto City Schools

Union Local Schools

August 22

Bridgeport Schools

Brooke County Schools

Hancock County Schools

Fort Frye Schools

St. John Academy

August 23

Steubenville Catholic

August 26

Beaver Local Schools

East Liverpool Schools

Harrison Hills Schools

August 27

Conotton Valley

Switzerland of Ohio

August 28

Wellsville Schools

Wheeling Central

September 3

Wetzel County Schools

