STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Hundreds of kids in the Steubenville area ready to get back to class with their new backpacks.

The Urban Mission of Steubenville held the annual Back-to-School Bash on Thursday to celebrate before the first day of classes.

Kids in grades K through 12 got a backpack filled with school supplies and other items they may need throughout the year.

Plus, they got to enjoy giveaways from more than 30 agencies.

“It’s just another opportunity for our students to see that their community is invested in them and that they care about how they start back to school. We’re just grateful, you see that there’s a need here and that we’re able to meet the need to fill that gap.” Cynthia Lytle, Director of Community Engagement, Urban Mission of Steubenville

The United Way of Jefferson County was also at the bash handing out new shoes through its United Sole Program.

“It’s so nice to see the kids come up and they could see their shoes in the bag, because we have clear bags, and they’re so excited. They look at their parents and they’re just so appreciative. We’re just so happy we could do this for the community.” Laura Rauch, Executive Director, United Way of Jefferson County

The Urban Mission planned for 750 children to come get backpacks.

They say it’s the largest crowd they’ve ever had for the Back to School Bash.

Around 20 volunteers also gave their time to make sure the event was a success for the students.