Lawsuit calls for Gov. Justice and DHHR to end color-coded map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- A new lawsuit is calling for Governor Jim Justice and the DHHR to put an end to the color-coded map which helps determine schools reopening status.

A West Virginia judge has set a hearing date for an effort to challenge the governor’s refusal to call a special legislation.

The petition also seeks to stop the state from enforcing school re-entry metrics and protocols.

Critics call the county alert system quote “unconstitutionally discriminates against students and their parents in the right to education” end quote.

Governor Justice has repeatedly stated that he sees no need for a special legislative session.

The hearing is set for Friday, September 25th at 8 A-M.



