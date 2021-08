Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Madison Elementary was lending children a helping hand with Back-to-School Bash a few hours ago.

The big giveaway helped kick off the start of the school year. They handed out notebooks, pencils, crayons, markers, and just about any school supply you can think of, as well as disinfecting materials.The students also got to meet their homeroom teachers.

School officials thank their local partners in education and community members for all they’ve done to help give back.