WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — For West Virginia children, August means new teachers and new friends.

But for parents…it often means a new charge on their credit card for school supplies.

Back-to-school time is nothing new for Nick Griffin.

As a father of a 15-year-old, he’s seen the carts full of notebooks, pens and clothes each summer.

But 2023 presents a new challenge.

With his five-year-old son just entering the public school system, he’s staring at an $86 shopping list…with supplies he never needed as a kindergartener.

“I can remember when I was a kid getting a pack of pencils for like 75 cents.” Nick Griffin, Father of two

And with parents dreading those shopping trips throughout the state, West Virginia has an annual way to make the receipt subtotal add up just a little slower.

The sales tax-free weekend runs this Friday through Monday on much of what you’ll need for the first day back.

That means the state will not charge the usual six percent extra on clothing costing $125 or less, computers that cost $500 or less, and various school supplies that are under $50.

“So that mom coming home from the band camp and thinking of all of that can get what she needs for the upcoming school year without the added 6 or 7% sales tax being added on top of what she’s already going to be needing to buy.” Emily Cramer, West Virginia Tax Division

It’s a yearly savings event that applies to anyone…but Cramer says there are always points of confusion.

Sales tax will be applied as usual for any items bought for a trade or business.

And it only applies to each individual item, not the entire price of the shopping trip.

“Sometimes people get confused thinking that the 6% is a discount on the item and it is not. So the purchase price has to be below those thresholds to meet the sales tax exemption.” Emily Cramer, West Virginia Tax Division

Parents like Griffin are happy to see West Virginia take a stand as inflation continues to balloon.

But he says a similar discount per nine-week period would be even more helpful, to spread out both the stock of supplies for teachers and the cost for parents.

“That helps parents out to being able to spend for things like especially if you’re a parent, you have multiple kids. That’s $86 per kid for per classroom. That’s rough.” Nick Griffin, Father of two

You can head to tax.wv.gov to get a comprehensive list of what qualifies for the holiday, and how to fill those pricey new backpacks in the most cost-effective way.