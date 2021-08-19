https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

New year, new teachers: First-year teachers excited to welcome students

Back To School

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – The excitement, the nerves, the joy walking into a classroom for the first time. 

We’re not talking about the students. We’re talking about the teachers. While anxious students are ready to head to the classroom for the first time, so are a few teachers who are putting the final touches on their first lesson plans. 

There will be some new students navigating the halls at Marshall County’s Central Elementary for the first time this year, but there are a few new teachers experiencing their first day too. Not just day one at the school, but day one of teaching. 

I was on a different career path and decided to go back to grad school and I just graduated in May, so to be here so soon is just, it’s really indescribable to walk into a dream.

Kylee Benson, Special Education Teacher

I love being around children. I know that a lot of children in our area have a lot of needs. grew up here. My children go to Marshall County Schools and I feel that I am very capable of meeting those needs.”)  

Kellie Helmick, 5th Grade Teacher

Both Kylee and Kellie said they knew they wanted to be teachers for a long time, drawn to the classroom by educators they’ve met. 

I just had some really influential teachers in my life too that just changed my life and I want to be able to do that for others. 

Kylee Benson, Special Education Teacher

Or they were shaped by experiences they had growing up in school. 

I really needed someone to say ‘you’re gonna be ok’ ‘you can do this’ ‘you’re gonna overcome this’. I want to be that person to say that to somebody else.

Kellie Helmick, 5th Grade Teacher

Now they’re decorating their classrooms, finalizing the curriculum, and getting ready to be a positive example for their students. 

I’m excited to provide that environment for them where they can, you know, sky’s the limit.

Kellie Helmick, 5th Grade Teacher

If they enter the classroom from a bad situation, or a bad day, a bad mood, I want them to exit and just have a great experience in the classroom. I want them to feel seen and loved and valued and like they matter and they’re worthy.

Kylee Benson, Special Education Teacher

Classes start at Central Elementary next Tuesday, August 24th. 

