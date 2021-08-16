Obey the road rules and look out for the children as the new school year begins

https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — That first day of school is just around the corner and local law enforcement promises to be out in full force to protect our most valuable resource, our children.

In a few short days school buses will be be off and rolling.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is reminding everyone to stay alert at all times when traveling near area schools.


The main priority is school zones and bus stops. He says to pay close attention to warning lights on buses.

” They will start flashing a yellow light, then it turns to red. The yellow light means to stop also. It doesn’t mean to go through it. It’s just giving you a warning, but you need to stop. And that means both ways. The only way you can pass a school bus is a divided highway and that means a concrete barrier in between”

Sheriff Tom Howard. Ohio County Sheriff

” We have a lot of little one from Pre-K through high school, we have to be very cautious because they are starting back, it’s new to them too. So you have a lot more children out on the road. “

Sheriff Tom Howard. Ohio County Sheriff

Howard also says be extra cautions near school zones. The speed limit is fifteen miles per hour , not only when the light’s are flashing but whenever children are present. That means after school hours and during special events.


He also wants to remind everyone penalties for violations in these areas are substantial.

” The insurance company don’t like it either. Your points go up. Your points double. Your fines double and then of course you lose your license also. First second of third offense gets even higher.”

Sheriff Tom Howard. Ohio County Sheriff

Maurice Waddell of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says patrols will be increased in school zones and on bus routes.

” It’s important for everybody. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. We just want everyone to be aware that the kids will be out and to get back into the habit of watching for school buses and kids. “

Lt. Maurice Waddell. Ohio State Highway Patrol

