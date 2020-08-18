Ohio and Brooke Counties still in yellow under color-coding map system

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and The West Virginia Department of Education released an update to their color coding map system and Brooke and Ohio Counties continue to be in the yellow category.

WV Color Coding Map System for 8/18/2020

A recently released color-coding system for West Virginia public schools to stay open during the coronavirus pandemic is being tweaked to focus more on community spread.

The model will use four colors to classify the status of each county’s school system.

7 Day Rolling Average- Ohio County 8/18/2020

The colors range from minimal community transmission in green, moderate transmission in yellow, higher transmission in orange and substantial transmission in red.

7 Day Rolling Average- Brooke County 8/18/2020

According to the WV DOE, Counties in the yellow will have local education leaders work with county health departments to determine increased mitigation measures such as:

Required masks for grades 3 and above in congregant settings where social distancing is limited

Increased hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Increased student cohorting by limiting exposure outside of core groups.

Limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Increased community engagement to prevent escalation of disease

The color is based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population.