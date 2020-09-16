Ohio County moves to “gold” on latest DHHR county advisory color-coded map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Less than 24 hours after West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced a new color to the color coded WV maps, Ohio County finds its self in the new color, “gold.”

The “gold” advisory is in between the “yellow” and “orange” advisory.

Superintendent Burch said students in grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear a mask all the time.

There will also be no large assemblies or gatherings for those in the “gold” advisory.

According to Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of the WVSSAC, as far as extracurricular activities go,with in-county or only with other gold counties, it will be limited to parents and guardians.

Marshall County remains in the “yellow” advisory along with Hancock County but Brooke county has moved into the “green” advisory.

A revised school alert system map has been released by the WV Department of Education and it shows Ohio County in “yellow” advisory

On the school alert system map, Hancock and Brooke counties remain in the “yellow” advisory and Marshall county remains in “Green.”

Gov. Justice will give a COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.