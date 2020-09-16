Ohio County moves to “gold” on latest DHHR county advisory color-coded map

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Less than 24 hours after West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice announced a new color to the color coded WV maps, Ohio County finds its self in the new color, “gold.”

The “gold” advisory is in between the “yellow” and “orange” advisory.

Superintendent Burch said students in grades 3 through 12 will be required to wear a mask all the time.

There will also be no large assemblies or gatherings for those in the “gold” advisory.

According to Bernie Dolan, the Executive Director of the WVSSAC, as far as extracurricular activities go,with in-county or only with other gold counties, it will be limited to parents and guardians.

Marshall County remains in the “yellow” advisory along with Hancock County but Brooke county has moved into the “green” advisory.

A revised school alert system map has been released by the WV Department of Education and it shows Ohio County in “yellow” advisory

On the school alert system map, Hancock and Brooke counties remain in the “yellow” advisory and Marshall county remains in “Green.”

Gov. Justice will give a COVID-19 briefing at 12:30 PM.

You can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter