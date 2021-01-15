Ohio County Schools go back to in-person learning 4 days a week

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Ohio County is welcoming it’s students back to school in just a few days and with a new re-entry plan.

This plan was unanimously approved by the Board of Education on Friday.

It’s time to move forward. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Only days to go, and kids go back to school with the new hybrid plan.

It’s a nine-week-long plan.

We have a plan in place. We feel very good about it. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

As it stands now, all kids will learn remotely on Wednesdays. All other days of the week they’ll be in school.

Our kids need to be in front of their teachers. We value everything they do, and that social emotional piece is so critical as we move forward. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Parents also have a say when it comes to remote or in-person learning.

Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller says you have the choice if you’d like your kids to just do remote learning. But, if you do go with in-person learning, you’re asked to commit to it for nine weeks, and that’s up to the parents.

We would love to have all of our students back in the classroom, but certainly will respect what our parents and community members will do for our children. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

With in-person learning, Miller believes Ohio County Schools are ready.

We have a lot of pieces in place that we can do this safely. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Miller’s talking about the mitigation strategies.

She said everyone will be wearing masks, and if you forget yours, they’ll have some available. Miller also adds nearly 40% of their staff is all vaccinated, so far.

As they go ahead with this plan, Miller said they’ll see how the schools are doing and will continue to work through the Pandemic.

We listened. We listened to our students. We listened to our teachers, our staff, and our community members, and we know how important it is to maintain our platform here. Dr. Kim Miller, Ohio County Schools Superintendent

Grades Pre-K through eight are going back on January 19 and this plan will go into effect at that time.

Thee high school isn’t going back until the week of January 25.

If the county turns red on the Department of Health and Human Resources map, Wheeling Park High School will move to remote learning. The DHHR map has no impact on the schedule of middle and elementary schools.