Ohio County Schools go back to school today

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-Ohio County Schools welcomes its students back today!

The School District is still social distancing and practicing proper hygiene like before, but there’s one less thing Ohio County parents are required to send their kids back to schools with: a mask, although it’s recommended by the Board of Education your child wears one.

Woodsdale Elementary School Principal Ashlea Minch says most of the staff did mask up for the first day. Same with a lot of the kids.

And Principal Minch is just happy to be back in school and see all the children in-person again.

“We’re super happy to have the kids back in the building to start the school year. That was a little different than last year. I think all of us at the end of last year really hoped to start the school year off completely normal like we used to. Other than kids able to wear masks, not wear masks, and all that, it’s really gone off without a hitch today.” principal Ashlea Minch, Woodsdale Elementary School

Principal Minch says in-person learning is especially good for the young children because it helps build relationships.

She also says she can’t wait to see the kids grow in school all-year-long.