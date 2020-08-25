Ohio County Schools thinking of the 30 percent of parents who opted for virtual

Back To School

Out of 4,900 responses so far, 30-percent are choosing to stay at home and parents are asking for help

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Are West Virginia schools ready for a large online presence and are the teachers equipped to lead it? 

Ohio County Schools sent out a survey to the families of all 5,200 students asking how they’ll be attending school come September. Out of 4,900 responses so far, 30-percent are choosing to stay at home. 

Knowing that, it means school needs to be virtually versatile. 

But of in-person or online, is there a stronger option? Ultimately, it’s up to the parents but Ohio County Schools is making it so one is not better than the other in this hybrid format. 

Schoology will now be in PreK through 12 and Google Slides will jazz up the digital teaching. But from gauging the spring semester, parents are asking for the school’s help… They’re not used to being teachers. 

Third through 12th graders will have Chrome Books, Pre-K through 12th graders will have iPads. So, our trouble shooting site for parents will be very simple. You can click on the icon for whatever device your child has and we’ve tried to breakdown skills that will be utilized in instruction so that parents can also have a video to watch.

JoJo Shay, Innovation Coordinator for Ohio County Schools

While the students have been at play, OCS teachers have been spending summer in over 2,000 professional development sessions specifically getting up-to-date on technology for this coming school year. 

So, if virtual is the option you choose for your family, it won’t all fall on your shoulders. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter