Ohio County Schools thinking of the 30 percent of parents who opted for virtual

Out of 4,900 responses so far, 30-percent are choosing to stay at home and parents are asking for help

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — Are West Virginia schools ready for a large online presence and are the teachers equipped to lead it?

Ohio County Schools sent out a survey to the families of all 5,200 students asking how they’ll be attending school come September. Out of 4,900 responses so far, 30-percent are choosing to stay at home.

Knowing that, it means school needs to be virtually versatile.

But of in-person or online, is there a stronger option? Ultimately, it’s up to the parents but Ohio County Schools is making it so one is not better than the other in this hybrid format.

Schoology will now be in PreK through 12 and Google Slides will jazz up the digital teaching. But from gauging the spring semester, parents are asking for the school’s help… They’re not used to being teachers.

Third through 12th graders will have Chrome Books, Pre-K through 12th graders will have iPads. So, our trouble shooting site for parents will be very simple. You can click on the icon for whatever device your child has and we’ve tried to breakdown skills that will be utilized in instruction so that parents can also have a video to watch. JoJo Shay, Innovation Coordinator for Ohio County Schools

While the students have been at play, OCS teachers have been spending summer in over 2,000 professional development sessions specifically getting up-to-date on technology for this coming school year.

So, if virtual is the option you choose for your family, it won’t all fall on your shoulders.