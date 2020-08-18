Ohio governor to announce plan for high school sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ready to announce his plan for fall high school sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor has hinted that sports will go ahead with restrictions and many decisions left up to parents, schools, and local health departments.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association also suggested last week that sports will go on.

DeWine’s announcement on Tuesday comes as practice is underway at some schools and suspended at others out of concerns over the coronavirus.

Ohio’s largest district, Columbus, suspended school sports and extracurricular activities as of Friday.