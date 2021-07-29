Ohio Valley Back To School Dates

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) - The good news is that two roads in Belmont County—Oak View and Pogue Road—are about to be rebuilt. The bad news is that at times, they will be completely closed.

These roads are in the area of Fox Commerce Park, which is the county’s industrial park, and there are a lot of businesses there. The Belmont County Transportation Improvement District secured grants to make this project happen. It will start Monday, while traffic is maintained.