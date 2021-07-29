Ohio Valley Back To School Dates

August 2
August 12
Tyler County Schools: Grades 1-6, 9, Pre-K and K Screening Group 1
August 13
Tyler County Schools: Grades 1-12, Pre-K and K Screening Group 2
August 16
Cambridge City Schools: 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 6th and 9th
Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Screening Group 3
August 17
Cambridge City Schools- All 1-12 Grades
East Guernsey County Schools
Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Screening Group 4
August 18
Cambridge City Schools: Kindergarten Girls
Noble Local Schools
Steubenville City Schools
St.Mary Elementary School- St.Clairsville
Toronto City Schools
Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Group A
August 19
Cambridge City Schools: Kindergarten Boys
Toronto City Schools: Pre-School and Kindergarten
Trinity Christian School
Tyler County Schools: Pre-K and K Group B
August 20
Tyler County Schools: All Kindergarten Students
August 23
Bishop John King Mussio Elementary
Hancock County Schools: Grades 1-12
Harrison County Schools
Steubenville Catholic Central High School
St. Joseph The Worker Grade School
St. Paul Grade School
Tyler County Schools: All Pre-K Students
August 24
August 25
Caldwell School
Ohio County Schools: – Grades 1 – 12
August 26
St. Mary Elementary School- Martins Ferry
August 27
Indian Creek Schools: High School & Middle School
August 30
Hancock County Schools: Kindergarten
August 31
Ohio County Schools: Kindergarten and Transitional Kindergarten
Switzerland of Ohio
September 7
Indian Creek Schools: Cross Creek & Hills Elementary
September 31
Ohio County Schools: Pre-School