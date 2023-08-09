WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Flashing lights, school zones and stopping for school buses.

These are about slow down your work commute, but all of them are necessary as kids begin to navigate the streets to school.

Jerry Gump-Miller has been a part of Marshall County kids’ educational journey for 11 years.

As a bus driver and trainer, she’s stopped and put out the flashing stop sign countless times—and she’s seen other drivers ignore it more than once.

According to her, stop sign passers don’t understand that this is what makes pick up and drop off so dangerous, and how children don’t always have their eyes on other cars.

“When these kids see the bus pull up, they’re very excited. They come running out to the bus and you got to stop because none of us want to see any of these kids get run over.” Jerry Gump-Miller, Marshall County bus operator and trainer

In West Virginia, it’s the law that you have to be with your Pre-K through third grader at the bus stop.

And while you’re there, it’s imperative to teach them while they’re young about the 10-foot blind spot all the way around the bus.

But not everyone waits for a big yellow vehicle to chug through their neighborhood.

While the ratio used to be much higher, a significant portion of students get to school in a non-vehicle way.

“Approximately 15% of our student body uses transportation other than bus to come to school.” Katie Dantrassy, Principal, Central Elementary School

Central Elementary’s principal Katie Dantrassy has never had trouble with her walkers and bikers.

But crossing the street presents its own risks, and she stresses that they have to wear a helmet on a bike…and she also has some more high-tech advice.

“If you have a cell phone to have it put away and if you’re wearing earbuds or headphones to take those off so that you can see and hear all of the traffic that’s happening around you.” Katie Dantrassy, Principal, Central Elementary School

So drivers, remember at crosswalks like these in front of schools, that the kids crossing always have the right-of-way.

And parents, consider having a sibling or a friend walk with your child to school, as the two of them can tackle traffic hazards together.

As for inside-the-bus safety, Gump-Miller says school children have to be aware that they can’t stand up when the bus is moving.

The combination of no seatbelts and a forcefully braking vehicle could be disastrous.