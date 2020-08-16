Psychologist says she’s seeing more teachers as back to school date inches closer

Back To School

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF) — Heading back to school is on everyone’s mind as the start date in West Virginia inches closer and closer, and one Wheeling psychologist says she has seen more teachers and students than ever coming to her door expressing concern. 

First day of homeroom is high anxiety enough, throw new rules into the mix, even for teachers, their role of protecting the students now goes a level deeper. Keeping a deadly virus at bay, can take a toll on both the classroom environment and heightened anxiety of bringing COVID-19 home. 

There’s no denying younger children are more hands-on learning and a lot will be riding on the support system at home. The psychologist says if parents are stressed out on which option to choose for back to school, the kids mirror that fear. 

The pandemic has shifted the focus of society, heightened awareness of death, adjusting to virtual everything, and now, potentially re-adjusting to in-person is in ways re-learning normal. 

Which has people who have never sought help from mental health professionals now lining up. 

This whole COVID thing added another layer. And so, their anxiety went considerably higher. We’re seeing people that were not sleeping as well, eating as well, not taking good care of themselves. I don’t know whether the kids are going to sense the anxiety that the teachers have, in addition to what their parents are experiencing, so my hope is that kids are going to acclimate very well.

Dr. Trisha Bailey, Psychologist of private practice in Wheeling

The psychologist suspects that younger children are not as worried about the virus, just more or less excited to get to see their friends again. 

Dr. Bailey is calling on everyone to be gracious with each other. Just because one back-to-school option works best for your family, does not mean it works best for another. 

