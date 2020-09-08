Sheriff warns drivers to be alert for school buses

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – As West Virginia schools reopened with students, drivers faced a sight they haven’t seen in a long time; school buses on the roads.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard reminds drivers, you never pass a stopped bus, unless it’s on the far side of a divided highway.

He says penalties for passing a school bus are now enhanced.

The minimum fine is $500 for the first offense, second offense is $1500 and if you get into a third offense, it’s $2,000. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

And don’t expect to drive for a while.



You lose your license for a minimum of 60 days first offense, 180 days for the second offense and one year for the third offense. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

If a child would be injured or worse….

It is a felony and you can spend up to ten years in prison. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

Drivers may have gotten out of the habit of watching for buses because school has been out, not just for the summer, but since March.

Now we’ve been out for almost seven months so drivers have to be very careful getting used to it again. A lot of people don’t think about that. The school zones are active again. So, you have 15 mile per hour school zones throughout the city and the county. Sheriff Tom Howard, Ohio County

And there’s still major construction and lower speed limits. It all means it will take longer to get where you’re going, but the sheriff says it’s important.