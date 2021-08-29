Stop for school buses, even if you’re running late

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’ve all been there.

You’re already running late, and then you see the lights on the school bus in front of you begin to flash.

It can be frustrating to have to wait in traffic—but keep in mind there are lives on the line.

With school back open, drivers have to remember they’re sharing the road with buses.

And with children boarding them every morning, AAA says it’s both dangerous and immoral to pass them.

The best advice they have for anyone with a commute to work, is to step out the door about 10 minutes earlier than normal.

When you’re slowed down in that way, it clouds your judgment, because all you’re thinking is, ‘I’m running late to work, I’m running late to work.’ So if you get out the door a couple of minutes early, that helps you avoid, first of all you may beat the buses. But that puts you in a position where you don’t have to worry about being stuck behind a school bus and running late, because you have plenty of time to get to work. Jim Garrity, Director of Public Affairs, AAA East Central

He also says to watch out for those 15 miles-per-hour school zone signs.

AAA stresses that slowing down, even slightly, means children are several times safer.