WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — It may be tough to think about for some students, but there’s only about a month left of summer vacation.

And Brooke County Schools are making sure their students’ backpacks are filled when the first day of school arrives.

From now until Saturday, you can help stuff a bus at the board office in Wellsburg at 1201 Pleasant Ave. from 7 a.m. until 3.

They’re looking for notebooks, paper, pens, crayons and anything you think would make for a successful 2023-24 school year.

Everything brought in will be given to Brooke County students at the upcoming Back to School Bash.

Here’s a look at the supply list: