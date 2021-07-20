Target offering teachers a discount on school supplies

(WTRF)- The school year will be here before you know it and teachers are preparing their back to school shopping list.

To help ease the pain financially, Target is offering a discount during their Teacher Prep event for a fourth year.

Teachers will need to sign up for the Target Circle, the retailer’s loyalty program. Once registered, you’ll get a one-time discount of 15% off select classroom supplies and necessities.

The discount is available now through July 31 for teachers K-12, homeschool educators, daycare and early childhood learning center teachers, university and college professors and trade school teachers.

According to Target, over 80% of this year’s back-to-school collection is under $10.