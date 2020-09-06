The Last Days of Summer Nearing its End

A sunny day like today is also one of the last days of summer for us to soak in.

“The last days we’ve been trying to get out more, while the weather is nice.” William Fenbert, parent

William Fenbert is a parent of three kids… one is just starting preschool. He’s an out-of-towner just like Angie Evanichko. Both are here visiting Oglebay.

“We’ll definitely be back… probably for the Christmas lights.” Angie Evanichko, parent

In just a couple days, Evanichko is sending her kids off to school Tuesday just like many of us in the Ohio Valley. But this weekend of summer for her family is busy… full of mini golf, swimming, and fireworks.

“It’s beautiful here. There’s a lot of stuff to do.” Angie Evanichko, parent

Christopher Vukes is also familiar with Oglebay park, as he’s been here every Labor Day weekend for the past five years.

“They’ve been great, and actually being able to come here and do stuff.” Christopher Vukes

School doesn’t start for most of us in West Virginia until this Tuesday.