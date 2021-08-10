https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

Unvaccinated students will have to pay $750 at West Virginia college

Back To School

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College says it will charge students who aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19 for the fall semester a $750 fee.

WDTV-TV reports the school in Buckhannon also said in its campus guidance that students who come down with the virus and can’t quarantine off campus will be charged $250 to do so on campus.

The college says the nonrefundable $750 fee will be charged to students who don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7.

Dean of Faculty James Moore says the fee will be used to cover expenses related to increased testing and other costs.

