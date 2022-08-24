WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Football games, cheerleading, school dances and homework; well, maybe not so much homework; but those are some of the things students at Wheeling Central Catholic High School are looking forward to as a new school year began on Wednesday morning.

Students said they are glad to be back together again. Teachers are trilled to begin the new year without the restrictions of the past few

It’s really exciting to come back into the building and feel like we have some freedoms that we might not of had in the past couple of years. To get to start the school year year without masks and all of the other mandates we have had in place over the course of the last few years. So, it feels like a very fresh start this year. Rebecca Sancomb, Principal

The thing I’m looking forward to the most is developing a stronger bond with my classmates. Getting to know them and preparing for the next chapter in my life. College and the adult life. Branden Whitelatch, Senior

I’m really excited. I’m super excited to be back with everyone. Football games, stuff like that, It’s going to be great. Reagan Olejasz

School officials said this years freshman class is their largest in more than a decade.