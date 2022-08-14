WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — School will be back in session in the next couple of weeks and it’s no different for colleges and universities.

West Liberty University students will be stepping on campus on August 22nd.

President W. Franklin Evans says it’s a whole new year, new attitudes, and a lot of new things are to be expected.

We are excited, we already have the football team and band arrive, new professors next week will actually be our faculty staff institute where we’re in orientation, so a lot’s going to be happening in the next few days. President W. Franklin Evans, West Liberty University

Again, students going to West Liberty University this fall will start classes on Monday, August 22nd.