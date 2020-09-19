West Virginia Department of Education school alert system moves Ohio County to “gold”

CHARLESTON, W.Va. The COVID-19 Data Review Panel, responsible for verifying the data utilized in the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) School Alert System Map, today reviewed data from a public health perspective to determine the accuracy and reliability of the data to ensure they are a true indication of what’s occurring among counties across West Virginia.

As a result of today’s review, the panel has taken the following actions on the WVDE School Alert System Map:

  • Cabell County: Moved from gold to green as the percent positivity is less than 3%.
  • Lincoln County: Moved from gold to yellow since there were less than 20 aggregate cases over 14 days. Lincoln County was assessed with a 14-day average rather than a 7-day average due to the number of cases being below 20.
  • Pocahontas County: Moved from gold to green due to the exclusion of linked and contained cases who are now recovered.

Ohio County has moved from yellow to gold on the map. Brooke County is now green. Marshall and Hancock counties are yellow while Wetzel and Tyler are green.

The map is updated every Saturday at 5 p.m.

