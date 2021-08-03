West Virginia Department of Education to release back to school guidance Wednesday

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The West Virginia Department of Education is scheduled to make an announcement on back-to-school guidance for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.

The media conference will be held at 2 PM with The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE)

State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell, and West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan will address the media following Governor Jim Justice’s briefing earlier in the day.

It’s unware if the event can be streamed at this time, if possible the event will be streamed on the 7News Facebook page and WTRF.com