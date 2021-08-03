https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

West Virginia Department of Education to release back to school guidance Wednesday

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

The West Virginia Department of Education is scheduled to make an announcement on back-to-school guidance for the 2021-2022 school year on Wednesday.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

The media conference will be held at 2 PM with The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE)

—->When Do You Go Back To School? <—

State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, WVBE Vice President Tom Campbell, and West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan will address the media following Governor Jim Justice’s briefing earlier in the day.

It’s unware if the event can be streamed at this time, if possible the event will be streamed on the 7News Facebook page and WTRF.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter