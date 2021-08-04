West Virginia does not require virtual education for elementary students

In this May 5, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

WTRF– During a media briefing, the Department of Education gave their school recovery and guidance.

The Department of Education said that virtual schooling will still be available but only for those grades 6-12.

The official school and recovery & guidance by the Department of Education says state code does require a virtual school option for grades 6-12 but not for elementary students.

West Virginia Superintendent Burch said during the briefing that the reason that elementary students will not get the virtual learning option through the state is that ‘it went poorly.’

Superintendent Burch said that they have testing data and teacher’s data that support this claim.

If an elementary school student would be requesting to go virtual, it would have to be required on a county level and the county would have to provide a ‘robust way’ to provide virtual learning.