https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/

West Virginia does not require virtual education for elementary students

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this May 5, 2020, photo provided by Christina Rothermel Branham, is her son James, doing school work at their Tahlequah, Oklahoma home. Branham, a psychology and counseling professor at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, said she is going to attempt virtual learning through her local school district for her son. But she plans to switch to a homeschooling curriculum of her choosing if it isn’t going well after about a month, noting that the virtual learning she oversaw in the spring was “very monotonous.” “If there is a lot of stress between the two of us it is probably going to get him pulled out,” she said. (Christina Rothermel Branham via AP)

WTRF– During a media briefing, the Department of Education gave their school recovery and guidance.

—>Local Stories from 7News<—

The Department of Education said that virtual schooling will still be available but only for those grades 6-12.

The official school and recovery & guidance by the Department of Education says state code does require a virtual school option for grades 6-12 but not for elementary students.

West Virginia Superintendent Burch said during the briefing that the reason that elementary students will not get the virtual learning option through the state is that ‘it went poorly.’

Superintendent Burch said that they have testing data and teacher’s data that support this claim.

If an elementary school student would be requesting to go virtual, it would have to be required on a county level and the county would have to provide a ‘robust way’ to provide virtual learning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Barnesville High School

Beallsville High School

Beaver Local High School

Bellaire High School

Bridgeport High School

Brooke High School

Buckeye Local High School

Buckeye Trail High School

Caldwell High School

Cambridge High School

Cameron High School

Clay-Battelle High School

Conotton Valley High School

East Liverpool High School

Edison High School

Fort Frye High School

Harrison Central High School

Hundred High School

Indian Creek High School

John Marshall High School

Linsly High School

Magnolia High School

Martins Ferry High School

Meadowbrook High School

Monroe Central High School

Oak Glen High School

Paden City High School

Parkersburg High School

Parkersburg Catholic High School

Parkersburg South High School

River High School

St. Clairsville High School

Shadyside High School

Shenandoah High School

Steubenville High School

Steubenville Catholic Central High School

Toronto High School

Tyler Consolidated High School

Union Local High School

University High School

Valley High School

Weir High School

Weirton Madonna High School

Wellsville High School

Wheeling Central High School

Wheeling Park High School

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter