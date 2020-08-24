West Virginia Northern Community College starts fall semester with three ways of learning

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

WVNCC started the academic year with what they call three different “modalities of instruction.”

All three campuses are starting back, with classes being done three ways–online, hybrid and on campus.

They say the on-campus classes are mainly the technical courses that require hands-on skills to be developed.

“Things like nursing, our allied health programs, technical trades programs, our very successful culinary arts program, where you’ve got to be in the lab, in the classroom, learning those things face to face with a qualified instructor,” explained Dan Mosser, WVNCC president.

“They’re still able to register,” added Sarah Wood, WVNCC director of student activities. “It’s not too late. So if students are interested in taking classes for the fall, they’re welcome to come down and find out information about that as well.”

Students who are already registered were given welcome totes with WVNCC branded face masks, stickers and school supplies.

They say overall enrollments are down slightly compared with this time last year.

And many students are making the decision to enroll a bit later than usual.