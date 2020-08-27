West Virginia students get probation for COVID-19 violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Seventeen West Virginia University students have been placed on probation for conduct violations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The university says the Office of Student Conduct made the decision following hearings for the students.

An additional 15 students will undergo similar hearings and could face probation if found responsible.

And another student with a history of repeated COVID-19 related violations could be suspended or expelled if found responsible.

Classes on the Morgantown campus began Wednesday.

The university began identifying potential students involved in off-campus parties as part of an investigation into violations of health and safety policies.

