(WTRF) — Students at Wheeling Central are gearing up for classes to begin on Wednesday.



Orientation was held for upper classmen earlier today, while the freshmen will have their turn tomorrow.

Principal Rebecca Sancomb says all students, faculty and staff will wear masks throughout the school day.



She says that many of last year’s safety protocols will remain.



However, despite dealing with issues related to COVID, both students and teachers are excited to start the new year.