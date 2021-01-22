Wheeling University students back on campus with tighter guidelines

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- Wheeling University has welcomed its students back on campus in a way that, university officials say, is for everyone’s safety.

Students are taking face-to-face classes again, but the campus itself is still closed off to everyone… except for the students, faculty, and staff.

With kids back on campus, there are also tight guidelines.

University officials say all students and faculty have been tested, even before this Spring semester. On campus grounds, there are temperature checks at the front gate, as well as inside the dorms and dining halls. Masks are mandatory inside and on the premise at all times. They also have the students give their own daily checkups through an app.

A lot of protocols that especially university President Ginny Favede takes very seriously.

“We take the care of keeping up with one another and their children very seriously. We communicate a lot. We talk a lot. Weekly, I send out an update at the end of every week to all our parents, alumni, faculty, and staff, so everyone knows, on a weekly basis, exactly what’s going on on Wheeling University’s campus.” Ginny Favede, president of Wheeling University

President Favede says it took all of last summer for the university to come up with a back-to-school plan, but this semester, Favede says they’ve come back a bit stronger.

Students have been taking classes on campus since January 11th.