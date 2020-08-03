WV catholic schools release plans for five day in school instruction

Back To School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Department of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has announced plans to reopen on a five day in school instruction schedule.

West Virginia Catholic School families will receive their individual school reopening plans outlining a five-day a week physically present strategy.

“Principals from all 24 Catholic schools across the state have worked closely with their local health
departments, school communities and my office to develop plans to allow for the reopening of
schools that meet local, state and federal guidelines,” Catholic School Superintendent Mary Ann
Deschaine, Ed.S., said

The Department of Catholic Schools says that these plans are subject to change with little notice.

Administrative staff will continue to monitor local conditions, in consultation
with the appropriate county health support systems.

Any additional details or changes will be given directly to all families by the administration of their respective school.

Parents and guardians should be advised that individual building plans may vary slightly from school to school based on regional guidance.

“We will also be able to turn on a dime and adapt to a remote learning environment if we must. No
matter what the circumstance – weather, building issue, or health/safety concern – our Catholic
schools will continue to learn, lead, and succeed. We are well equipped and prepared,”Catholic School Superintendent Mary Ann Deschaine, Ed.S., said.

School will begin Sept. 8 for Catholic Schools.

For more information about Catholic schools in West Virginia, please contact the office of Catholic
Schools at 304-233-0880, or for a list of schools including contact information visit their website here.


