WV Department of Education provides procedures on when a child should be sent home from school for symptoms

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Education has released procedures on which students are required to be sent home if they show symptoms.
Any student seen in a school nurse office that exhibits a new onset cough or shortness of breath is required to leave immediately and isolate for 14 days.
Also, a student with two of the following symptoms is required to leave immediately and isolate for 14 days: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, vomiting, or nausea.
Marshall County Schools said in a statement to parents:
We are well aware that many of these symptoms are predictive of other common illnesses. We ask that you try to be understanding and work with us as we all navigate this new school year during COVID-19 PandemicKaren. S. Klamunt- Director
