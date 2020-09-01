WV Department of Education provides procedures on when a child should be sent home from school for symptoms

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Education has released procedures on which students are required to be sent home if they show symptoms.

Any student seen in a school nurse office that exhibits a new onset cough or shortness of breath is required to leave immediately and isolate for 14 days.

Also, a student with two of the following symptoms is required to leave immediately and isolate for 14 days: fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, fatigue, congestion, loss of smell or taste, diarrhea, vomiting, or nausea.

Marshall County Schools said in a statement to parents: