WV Department of Education releases first color-coding map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Department of Education released the first color-coding map of West Virginia.

A color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes.

The color coding map is based off four colors: Green, Yellow, Orange, and Red.

Currently only one county in West Virginia is under Red status and that is Logan County.

Two counties are in Orange which are Mingo and Grant Counties.

The color is based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population.

Gov. Justice said the color-coding map will be updated daily but a release will also be made on Saturday night at 9 PM and how it will affect sports.