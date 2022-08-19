TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — The temptation to speed is always there when you’re running late in the morning.

But remember who will be out on the roads now that school is starting.

Ohio County Schools are making those big flashing yellow buses even more obvious this year.

They have brighter L-E-Ds on the stop sign arm, new lights on the front of the bus and surveillance systems on the buses.

Wheeling Police warns us that the last thing you want is to get caught passing where you shouldn’t.

Number one you’re going to get a citation. Two, you could get arrested. I could put you in handcuffs, tow your vehicle, take you to jail. Three, your license is going to get suspended. You’re going to lose it for at least 30 days. Lt. Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police

The buses do have cameras on them, they work at nighttime, they work in the morning and they work in the daylight. So when that arm goes out, everything is being recorded. David Crumm, Administrator of Operations, Ohio County Schools

Lieutenant Sanders says the most common reason people give for passing is that they didn’t see the bus.

You may see police in either marked or unmarked cars as school begins.