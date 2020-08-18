2020 High School Football Preview: Barnesville Shamrocks

Now entering his 4th season as head coach Blake Allen says this years group needs to battle adversity better and hold onto the ball, they had 25 turnovers a year ago.

You just can’t win like that gotta protect the ball, got to respond better when bad things happen cause they are going to happen through out the season, just pick our heads up and get ready for the next week. So far doing an outstanding job of that our seniors have been outstanding leaders for us I’m excited Blake Allen- Barnesville Head Coach

One reason he’s is excited is the return of senior quarterback Aiden Hannahs who missed four games due to injury in 2019 but still had more than 12-hundred yards of offense and 15 total touchdowns.

Senior Gage Hannahs can do a little bit of everything on offense he returns at receiver with fellow seniors AJ Detling and Isaac Thompson and while junior Spencer Bliss has opened some eyes this summer with his catching ability.

In the backfield look for seniors Jake Bowlay and Cameron Woods to get carries along with junior Owen Wise.

Upfront they return four of five starters Justin Jackson at center, with Luke Shultz, Jaden Lucas and Gavin Carpenter.

Jacob Star will fill out the fifth spot. With Chase Connor and Ethan Spangenburg at tightend.

We think we’ve got some good skill a good line a few backs that we need to replace but a good quarterback we think we should be pretty good on that side Blake Allen- Barnesville Head Coach

Defensively the Rocks return 8 starters along the line and in the defensive backfield, with linebacker being the question mark right now.

We lost Alex Meade who was an All-Ohio linebacker and Allan Oliver so we’ve had to move some guys Jake Boulet is moving to the middle Justin Jackson is moving back from D-line. So that’s the spot we don’t have as much experience but those guys are stepping up they’re senior leaders so we think they’ll be ready to go. Blake Allen- Barnesville Head Coach

They find out on the 27th when the Rocks visit Buckeye Local.